We know that Guns N' Roses are officially set to kick off their 2016 shows with an April 8 gig in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, but there is growing speculation that the band, which includes returning members Slash and Duff McKagan alongside frontman Axl Rose, will be playing a club show in Los Angeles tomorrow night (April 1).

The rumors started with a recent announcement that original drummer Steven Adler had canceled his April 1 show at the Whisky-a-Go-Go and that fans should stay tuned for a big announcement with the hashtag #GunsNRoses in the message. Adler had been rumored to be in negotiations for a role in the lineup, though it's been widely speculated that Frank Ferrer, a member of the most recent GN'R lineup, would be handling a majority of the drumming duties.

Though no official word has been revealed concerning the secret show, speculation was that the band would be playing one of the three major West Hollywood venues where they made their name as a young act -- the Roxy, the Whisky or the Troubadour. Given the Adler tweet, the Whisky seems to be the venue most likely to be the stop.

Plus, the Whisky currently has on their schedule a Friday bill that includes Hollywood Roses atop the lineup, where tickets can only be purchased at the door. Stay tuned to see how it all plays out.

