Guns N’ Roses Selling ‘Live N’ Let Die With Covid-45′ T-Shirts

Well that didn't take long. With Guns N' Roses recently being in the news as their rendition of "Live and Let Die" played over the speakers of an Arizona mask factory while President Trump toured the facility while not wearing a mask, a new Guns N' Roses T-Shirt is now for sale referencing the incident.

As seen below, the shirt features the name of the song, albeit with Guns N' Roses dedication to the "'n," and it appears to take it shot at Trump as well, reading: "Live N' Let Die With Covid-45." Trump, of course, is the 45th president of the United States.

Axl Rose has frequently spoken out against the Trump administration, most recently taking a shot at Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin last week. The politician then returned fire asking Rose what he'd done for the country lately, but mistakenly inserting an emoji of the Liberian flag instead of the U.S. flag.

Rose then responded, "My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic."

The exchange then caught the eyes of Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, who both poked fun at the battle. Oliver, in particular, complimented Axl Rose's commitment to the 'n in his tweeting.

The shirt is available in sizes small through double XL, featuring the band's notable yellow, red and green color scheme for the graphic on a black shirt backing. If this is something you'd like to pick up, you should be aware that there's a countdown clock for the item on the site, with the clock expected to expire on Saturday (May 16). Get your order in here and look for the shirt to ship on June 10.

