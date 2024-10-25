Guns N' Roses played their first show following the departures of Slash and Duff McKagan in January of 2001, treating fans to a 20-song set (plus two guitar solos) and a revamped lineup.

The performance was Axl Rose's first without Slash and McKagan since 1985. Slash left the band in '96 and McKagan the following year, so Rose kept a pretty low profile the rest of the decade while he experimented with other musicians to carry on the band's legacy with.

His first show without his former bandmates took place Jan. 1, 2001 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. Prior to the evening, Guns N' Roses hadn't played a show at all since July of 1993, which was years before Slash and McKagan had even departed.

When Rose took the stage on New Year's Day in '01, he was joined by guitarists Paul "Huge" Tobias, Buckethead and Robin Finck, as well as bassist Tommy Stinson, drummer Bryan Mantia and backing keyboardist Chris Pitman [via Setlist.fm].

It was the first time a handful of songs had ever been played, including the one-off single "Oh My God," which was released in 1999 on the End of Days soundtrack.

Some Chinese Democracy tracks were debuted that night as well, including the title track, "Riad N' the Bedouins" and "Absurd," an outtake that didn't come out until 2021 when Slash and McKagan were back in the band.

See the full setlist below, as well as some videos from the evening underneath.

Guns N' Roses Setlist - Jan. 1, 2001 [via Setlist.fm]

1. "Welcome to the Jungle"

2. "It's So Easy"

3. "Mr. Brownstone"

4. "Live and Let Die"

5. "Oh My God" (live debut)

6. "My Michelle" (first time since March 30, 1993)

7. "Think About You" (first time since May 10, 1987)

8. "You Could Be Mine"

9. "Sweet Child O' Mine"

10. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door"

11. "November Rain"

12. "Out Ta Get Me" (first time since Sept. 17, 1992)

13. "Rocket Queen" (first time since March 28, 1993)

14. "Riad N' the Bedouins" (live debut)

15. "Chinese Democracy" (live debut)

16. Buckethead guitar solo

17. "Patience"

18. "Street of Dreams" (a.k.a. "The Blues", live debut)

19. "Nightrain"

Encore:

20. Buckethead guitar solo

21. "Absurd" (a.k.a. "Silkworms", live debut)

22. "Paradise City"

Guns N' Roses - 'Oh My God' Live (2001)

Guns N' Roses - 'Riad N' the Bedouins' Live (2001)