As a Guns N' Roses superfan, there are 8 songs I hope they play on tour in 2025.

They've been my favorite band since I was a little kid, and I'm 29 years old now. I saw them in concert once in 2011 before Slash and Duff McKagan returned to the lineup, as they were touring in support of Chinese Democracy.

Since their 2016 reunion, I've seen them 13 times in several different states — New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, North Carolina, Nevada, Washington and Vancouver. Along the way, I've made friends that have followed them around the world, so my fandom doesn't even compare to theirs.

As someone who wasn't even alive when the Use Your Illusion tour took place, it's been a thrill to get to experience the modernized version of it, with all the animations on the screens and getting to hear some of their newly-released tracks ("Shadow of Your Love," "Absurd," "Hard Skool," "Perhaps" and "The General").

They've also done a pretty good job of adding deep cuts to the setlist over the last couple of years, including "Dead Horse," "Down on the Farm" and a few others. They've also covered tracks by a lot of different artists, including AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie," Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun," Velvet Revolver's "Slither" and some others.

Since 2016, Guns N' Roses have toured every single year except 2020 (although they did play two shows) and 2024. Now that their 2025 touring has kicked off, there are a handful of songs I'd love to see added to their setlist. Some of them have been played a few times in recent years, but I think they'd make great additions to their regular rotation.

And now that their 2025 "Because What You Want and What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things" tour has kicked off, we know they've already switched the set up a bit.

Scroll below to see my picks listed in order of when they came out.