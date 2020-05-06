Guns N’ Roses Announce ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Children’s Book

Before they started pumping out some of rock's most anthemic power-ballads, Guns N' Roses were known as "the most dangerous band in the world." They've evidently softened up a bit over the years, and have now even announced a children's book named after the Appetite for Destruction hit, "Sweet Child O' Mine," in collaboration with author James Patterson.

The rockers announced the upcoming picture book on their social media accounts with a 30-second teaser video, which features the iconic song in the background. According to People, the story follows two girls named Maya and Natalia Rose — GN'R manager Fernando Lebeis's daughter and niece — as they grow up touring with the rock band.

"We ourselves have been part of the 'Guns family' for over 30 years ... being able to bring this into a children's print book is truly special and a fun milestone in our lives," Lebeis added. The illustrations were painted by children's book artist Jennifer Zivoin.

The book will be available on Sept. 1 and can be pre-ordered here.

The Amazon description of the book reads, "Iconic band Guns N' Roses gives new meaning to the beloved lyrics from 'Sweet Child O' Mine' in this vivid, heartfelt picture book. Follow a child's wondrous discovery that music is everywhere around us--from the gentle wind blowing through the bluest skies, to the fearful crash of the thunder and the rain."

"Sweet Child O' Mine" was one of the songs that broke Guns N' Roses in the late '80s, almost a year after Appetite for Destruction came out. Written by Axl Rose for his eventual wife Erin Everly, the melodic love song was one of the lighter moments on the debut album. It became the first music video from the 1980s to reach one billion views on YouTube this past October.

