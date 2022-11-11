Hawkwind’s Nik Turner Has Died at 82

Nik Turner, who served two stints as a member of the space rock outfit Hawkwind, has died at the age of 82.

Turner was a multi-talented musician who was known for playing both flute and saxophone with the band, while also serving as a vocalist and composer.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner - The Might Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening (Nov. 10)," read a statement posted to the musician's Facebook account. "He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements."

Turner's Hawkwind journey began in 1969, when he initially offered his services as a roadie to the newly formed band, but once they learned he could play saxophone he was offered a position within the group.

Speaking of his playing within the group, Turner once stated, "It's the overall feel rather than the individual parts of the music that we're interested in. I don't have any, illusions about my technical ability. I tend to use it as an electronic medium rather than an instrument."

He remained with the band through 1976, appearing on such favorite songs as "Brainstorm" and "Master of the Universe." After a dismissal from the band, he was eventually invited back in 1982 and remained with the group until 1984 when he was once again let go from the band.

In the years after his final stint with Hawkwind, Turner played with Sphynx, Inner City Unit, Nik Turner's Fantastic All Stars, Pinkwind, Anubian Lights and Space Ritual.

Revisit some of Turner's work while a member of Hawkwind below.

Hawkwind, "Silver Machine"

Hawkwind, "Brainstorm"

Hawkwind, "Master of the Universe"