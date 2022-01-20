Heavy Metal Burgers Around the World

Burgers and metal music go together. Maybe it's the juicy-meat/flesh-blood connection. Maybe it's because you go at them with your bare hands. Maybe it's just fun.

Regardless, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have leaned into the concept of metal music and burgers. Below is a partial list of meat and metal purveyors you can find in North and South America.

Shout out Kuma's Corner in Chicago! We've eaten there several times times and although the music there won't soothe a hangover, the Plague Bringer does its best to obliterate one. Check out the gallery of Heavy Metal Burgers below.