Bullicio Puppets, a death metal puppet act from Chile, encourages children to mosh and rock out with a lovable, headbanging puppet character named Jack Distortion that mimes classic heavy tracks from Metallica, Slipknot and many more metal bands.

And the kids seem to love it. Video from the puppet's many engagements show the children enthusiastically enjoying the energetic stage show accompanied by the bombastic tunes, as Metal Hammer pointed out. Have you ever seen a circle pit at a puppet show?

Watch the videos down toward the bottom of this post.

One recent TikTok clip of Jack Distortion shows kids playing air guitar and moshing along to the puppet's run-through of a Metallica track. On YouTube, there's footage of children at a Bullicio Puppets performance forming a mosh pit to the sounds of brutal death metal.

And Bullicio Puppets clearly knows its metal. Slayer, Anthrax and even Van Halen songs have been used by the act in its amusing puppet shows. Subsequently, the shtick has led to some huge performances from Jack Distortion, including at Download Festival 2019.

Bullicio Puppets is the creation of Fabian R. Salazar Albornoz, a metal fan and street performer who's staged such children's shows for the last several years. "I enjoy it, it's a passion, therefore, [I] make puppets to play music I like," he explained in a 2016 interview.

See more Jack Distortion and Bullicio Puppets on TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

Bullicio Puppets Stages Heavy Metal-Themed Puppet Shows for Kids