Heisman Trophy Candidate Matt Corral’s Parents to Catch Bret Michaels’ Private Plane to Ole Miss Game

Poison singer Bret Michaels offered Heisman Trophy candidate Matt Corral's parents, Liz and former U.S. Marine Peter Corral, a ride on his private plane to catch their son's upcoming game. Liz and Peter Corral are set to arrive in Oxford, Mississippi, to watch Ole Miss host Vanderbilt at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday night (Nov. 20).

"I wanted to surprise the Corrals, as they are great family friends," Michaels says, according to Blabbermouth. "Knowing the chaos of holiday air travel, I wanted to ensure that Liz and Peter could make it to what may be their son's last home game at Ole Miss. So, I was excited to offer this gesture to two incredible parents who we are honored to call good friends."

Michaels has become known for his charitable personality throughout his career and even received the Humanitarian Of The Year Award in 2019. And much like Matt Corral, Michaels' father, Wally Sychak, was a veteran.

When Sychak passed away in 2019, Michaels wrote on Instagram, "He was a great guy & loved by all. He was a veteran who loved this country, people, family, golf, betting on them horses, a cold beer & long drives. My father was a dreamer, he was my warrior, my friend & most important my Dad."

Michaels, a Pittsburgh native, teamed up with the Steelers earlier this month (Nov. 8) to honor local service members and veterans. In turn, the team honored Michaels' father with a dedication and donation to his VFW hall.

Brett Michaels 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 14 - Key West, Fla. @ Rokisland Fest 2022 2022

Feb. 26 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park

June 18 - Miami Gardens, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium