Take a Tour of Henry Rollins' $3.9 Million L.A. Bunker

Former Black Flag lead singer/author/actor Henry Rollins recently listed his bunker-like Los Angeles home for almost $3.9 million. He's lived in the Nichols Canyon area, which is between Hollywood and the Sunset Strip since 1999.

The home has lots of privacy, with no neighbors nearby, and with its steel beams and tons of concrete, it has an industrial feel to it. Rollins' bunker-like Los Angeles home has three bedrooms and six bathrooms inside.

According to The Dirt, it also features a terrace with great canyon views and a trellis-covered patio off the master bedroom. The musician's bunker has plenty of room for his books and instruments, and includes a sound-absorbing cork-covered family room and a recording booth in the downstairs area.

Take a tour of Henry Rollins' newly listed $3.9 million bunker in Nichols Canyon.

