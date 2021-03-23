The rock and metal community are coming together in March and April to help out one of their own as a series of livestream fundraisers co-organized by DragonForce's Herman Li will assist guitarist and composer Jason Becker in his continued battle with ALS.

Becker rose to fame as one of the promising young guitarists of the '80s, playing alongside Marty Friedman in Cacophony before going solo and garnering attention for his work on David Lee Roth's A Little Ain't Enough album. But ALS cut his performance career short with the musician losing his ability to speak in 1996. He now uses his eyes and a computer to compose music.

This #ShredForJasonBecker virtual event will spool out over the months of March and April, inviting a wealth of well known musicians to play for viewers all while raising funds to assist Becker. The event was co-organized by DragonForce's Herman Li, who will host the livestream fundraiser on both his Twitch channel and also via Becker's website.

Li says, "I've been a huge fan of Jason Becker since I was young, and it's one of the biggest honors of my life to be able to help organize this tribute and raise money for him. I still have a Jason Becker poster in my studio in London. It's been very inspiring to see everyone coming together to celebrate Jason."

In addition to the live jams, there will also be artist-donated signed guitars, merch and other items that fans can bid on via a special Reverb shop. Details on that will arrive soon.

Plus three of Jason's most important guitars will be auctioned off later this year, including the guitars seen on the covers of Perpetual Burn, Speed Metal Symphony and the original "Numbers" guitar played by Eddie Van Halen. Details on that will be released soon.

So far, Li has an amazing lineup of musicians set to take part with Marty Friedman, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather, Mark Tremonti, John Petrucci, Kiko Loureiro, Tosin Abasi, Nita Strauss, Orianthi, Devin Townsend, Dave Ellefson, Michael Angelo Batio, Guthrie Govan, Tim Henson, Alex Skolnick, Albert Lee, Matt Heafy, Zoltan Bathory, Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, Steel Panther's Satchel, John 5, Gus G, Nili Brosh, Jason Richardson, The Dooo (YouTube), Jared Dines, Ola Englund, Steve Terreberry, Tyler Larson (Music is Win on YouTube), Cole Rolland, Thomas McRocklin, Rusty Cooley, Mattias IA Eklundh (Freak Kitchen), Sam Totman, Chris Broderick, Lari Basilio, Sophie Lloyd, Federico Mondelli and Fabiola Bellomo (Frozen Crown), Alex Lee (Holy Grail), Stevie Salas, Elliot Easton, Mika Tyyska, Daniel Dekay, N&M Creation (YouTube) and more scheduled.

See the full guest schedule and find out how you can watch the streams that have already taken place here. Plus, those interested in participating but not yet booked can contact: management@dragonforce.com.

Jason Becker says, "I am so grateful for all the love and support everyone has given to me and my family. As far as selling my guitars being sad, and that I shouldn't have to do it, I just want you to know that isn't how I feel. It makes me happy to see others playing my music. I feel good about passing on my guitars, thinking they mean something to others. I can't play them now, but other folks can. That's a good thing. And, I want myself and my family not to have to worry about money, if possible. Thank you for all the love, I send it right back to you."

JasonBecker.com