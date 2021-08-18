Undoubtedly up to the unusual exercise, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has some fun shredding guitar while blindfolded in a new video with DragonForce guitar player Herman Li.

The clip comes from a recent Twitch livestream Li did with Loureiro and subsequently shared on DragonForce's YouTube. Midway through the chat, the pair each test their talent on the six-string without the benefit of sight, using their face masks as blindfolds.

What the two can do on guitar without so much as peeping at the fretboard is impressive, and the musicians seem to have a gas with it — before starting their blindfolded guitar feats, Li tells Loureiro he "look[s] like a superhero" with his mask covering his eyes.

The DragonForce instrumentalist also jests that "Alex Skolnick played even better blindfolded," as pointed out by Guitar World. (The guitar mag further notes the impressiveness of both Li's blistering scale runs and Loureiro's smooth high-note bends.)

Li is a frequent highlight on Twitch, where he's jokingly auditioned for Steel Panther and invited Phoebe Bridgers to smash his guitar. DragonForce plan a return to the road in 2022.

Megadeth's Metal Tour of the Year with Lamb of God, Trivium and Hatebreed starts on Aug. 20. This summer, Megadeth parted ways with longtime bassist David Ellefson amid a sex scandal centered on the band co-founder. James LoMenzo will now play bass on the tour.

Watch Li and Loureiro attempt the blindfold guitar challenge starting at 16:40 in the video below.

Kiko Loureiro Does Blindfold Guitar Challenge With Herman Li - Aug. 16, 2021