DragonForce Announce Rescheduled 2021 U.S. Tour

UPDATE: DragonForce has rescheduled some of the original 2020 tour dates that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The newly-listed 2021 stops can be seen below. Tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the new shows.

Brace yourselves — power metal is coming. An epic battle is about to commence on U.S. shores as DragonForce have just announced a stateside tour with Unleash the Archers and Visions of Atlantis.

The trek, which finds DragonForce touting their latest record, Extreme Power Metal, is set to begin on March 5 in Arizona and will conclude on March 21 in New York, making 13 stops in all. Both support groups will be featured on each date, except for two dates (March 13 and 14), where Visions of Atlantis, who released Wanderers earlier this year, will be absent.

Brittney Slayes, singer for Unleash the Archers, expressed excitement over the upcoming tour, exclaiming, "We can’t wait to hit the road with DragonForce and Visions of Atlantis next spring! This tour is gonna melt some faces for sure! We’ve got some new material to try on for size, and our new EP Explorers to play live for the first time ever. We took 2019 off from touring to write the new album, so we are beyond stoked to get back on the road and party with our fans again! The year of tour has begun!"

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime! We are so excited to present our latest album to our American Sailors, so huge thanks to DragonForce for taking us on board with them! We’re also delighted to meet up and tour with our labelmates Unleash the Archers! See you in March, Sailors, as we finally sail to your shores across the Atlantic," added Visions of Atlantis frontwoman Clémentine Delauney.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 20 and can be purchased at the Unleash the Archers website or from the Visions of Atlantis page. View the complete list of tour dates below.

Rescheduled 2021 DragonForce Tour Dates

Metal Blade / DragonForce

03/12 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

03/13— Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

03/19 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

03/20 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Roxian Theatre

03/21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater

03/23 — Chicago, Ill. @ House Of Blues

03/24 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

03/26 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Postponed: DragonForce, Unleash the Archers + Visions of Atlantis 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

3/05 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Club Red

3/06 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent

3/08 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom

3/10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

3/11 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

3/13 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line**

3/14 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag**

3/15 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

3/17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

3/18 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

3/19 - Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Roxian Theatre

3/20 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

3/21 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw