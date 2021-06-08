David Ellefson’s ‘Revenge Porn’ Police Report Reveals New Details

New details have emerged regarding former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's "revenge porn" charges, which were filed with the Scottsdale, Arizona police after clips of him participating in a video chat session of a sexual nature with a 19-year-old woman emerged.

Rolling Stone obtained a copy of the police report, which details the multiple encounters between Ellefson and the Dutch woman spanning a first meeting in Holland in 2019 at an unspecified date through February of 2021.

When the clips first went viral in May, Ellefson was accused of grooming an underage fan, which he denied. He is now seeking charges against the person who leaked the videos online.

Ellefson indicated to police that he first met the woman while signing autographs at a merch table at a 2019 concert in Holland. Per reviews of Ellefson's touring schedule throughout that year, his band Altitudes and Attitude performed in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Feb. 24 of that year, two years prior to the alleged final sexual encounter with the now 19-year-old fan.

Although Rolling Stone verified that Ellefson, who has since been officially dismissed from Megadeth, provided police with the woman's ID, where it was determined she is currently 19, no date of birth was made available.

When video clips of Ellefson masturbating leaked online, the woman issued a statement in which she said all sexual activity between the two was consensual. She also denied the rumor that Ellefson had made any attempt to groom her and said that she was the one who initiated the relationship.

The age of consent in Holland is 16 and Wikipedia's child grooming page indicates, "On 1 January 2010, section 248e was added to the Dutch Criminal Code making it an offense to arrange online or by telephone a meeting with someone he knows or reasonably should assume to be a child under 16, with the intent of sexually abusing the child, as soon as any preparation for this meeting is made. The maximum punishment is 2 years of imprisonment or a fine of the fourth category."

Part of the report filed by the bassist reads, "They struck up a friendship and continued chatting through social media. The second time they met in person was in the Netherlands at a hotel lobby to have coffee and a soda. He believes this was February 2020. He stated there was no physical contact and they just had a conversation. He stated there has never been any sexual physical contact between the two."

It is then said that the two began to engage in sexual encounters in "July or August" of last year when they both started to masturbate in front of one another via Facebook Messenger, totaling "four or five masturbating encounters" with the final rendezvous taking place "around February" of 2021.

Ellefson allegedly then learned that the woman had recorded "two to three videos of him masturbating without his consent or knowledge."

Once video clips leaked and it was alleged that he was a pedophile, Ellefson brought the issue to Megadeth's management. The report states, "He was advised by management to 'not do anything and sit tight' because it would probably 'blow over.'" Reportedly, management then told him they would have a lawyer investigate the matter, but within hours the clips had gone viral.

The report also acknowledged, "[Ellefson’s partner] admitted that she had shared the video with some friends but wasn’t sure how it got leaked out to others. She was remorseful and agreed to send out a social media statement on her Instagram account that she had been a willing consenting adult during their mutual virtual sexual encounter."

Meanwhile, Megadeth will embark on a co-headlining tour with Lamb of God later this summer, but have not yet announced who Ellefson's replacement will be. It is also unclear if any of the bassist's contributions will be heard on the band's long-awaited followup to 2016's Dystopia.