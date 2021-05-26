David Ellefson Gives First Statement Since Megadeth Split, Pursuing ‘Revenge Porn’ Charges

Earlier this month, now former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson denied allegations made against him that he was grooming an underage girl after several interactions between the pair were leaked online. The bassist has now issued a statement to Loudwire on the allegations made against him.

As for Ellefson's new statement, it can be read below:

Recently, a very private video was illegally posted on the internet and false allegations were made against me. The actions in the video were between two consenting adults and were recorded without my knowledge. I am working with Scottsdale Police Department in their investigation into charges regarding revenge pornography to be filed against the person who posted this video. Also, my lawyers are preparing a defamation lawsuit to be filed against this person. This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I am taking this time to be with my family. I wish my bandmates the best with their upcoming tour.

Screenshots and explicit video clips of Ellefson, which the bassist has since referred to as "some private and personal conversations and interactions," initially surfaced on various social media platforms. At the time, Ellefson wrote in an Instagram post, "[They were] released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them. While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible."

"As much as it's not something I'm proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family," he continued. "The other party involved has made a statement which you can see below. I thank her for doing so and hope that this clarifies that the situation was not at all as presented."

The woman in question also posted online after their interactions were made public stating that she was not underage when these interactions took place, that she was a consenting adult and that she was not a victim as she initiated the exchange.

In the time since the exchange was made public, Ellefson deleted his Twitter account and his Instagram account was set to private. Megadeth initially stated that they were monitoring the situation before revealing on Monday (May 24) that they had parted ways with the bassist.

"We do not take this decision lightly," stated the group, adding, "While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward." The group does still intend to tour this summer, though they have yet to name Ellefson's replacement.