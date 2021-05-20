Megadeth’s David Ellefson Deletes His Twitter Account Amid Controversy

It appears Megadeth’s David Ellefson has deleted his Twitter account after last week giving a statement denying allegations of grooming an underage girl online.

Earlier this month, several interactions seemingly made between the Megadeth bassist and a woman via text and video call, including compromising images of Ellefson, leaked on social media. A person had come forward on Instagram detailing those exchanges, but the original messages have since been removed. In his May 10 statement, the musician admitted his involvement in "private and personal conversations" that had been made public but maintained they were "adult interactions that were taken out of context."

Regardless, as of Thursday (May 20), those attempting to visit Ellefson's Twitter page @ellefsondavid are met with a message that the account doesn't exist. Further, his Instagram has been set to private. As of this posting, the rocker’s Facebook page is still public, although commenting has apparently been disabled, and his official website is still available at davidellefson.com.

On May 11, Megadeth said they were aware of the situation involving Ellefson and "watching developments closely. As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David's private life that he has kept to himself. As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light."

Megadeth will hit the road for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic’s full stop on touring with rescheduled Metal Tour of the Year dates this summer alongside Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. Get tickets at metaltouroftheyear.com.

Screenshot of David Ellefson's Twitter Page on May 20, 2021:

Twitter