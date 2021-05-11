Megadeth Issue Response to David Ellefson Controversy

Megadeth have issued a formal response to the online leak of multiple graphic videos of bassist David Ellefson engaging in sexual acts. It was alleged he was grooming a potentially underage girl.

The video clips were distributed by a third party and, in his own response yesterday (May 10), Ellefson acknowledged the situation and shared a screenshot of a statement which was issued by the woman he was engaging with during the once private video chat.

"We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely. As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David's private life that he has kept to himself," said Megadeth.

The statement continues, "As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light."

Screenshots and video recordings of Ellefson masturbating on camera emerged on social media, as well as other clips where the Megadeth bassist was fully clothed and engaged in conversation with the unseen partner on the other end of a video call.

The woman who was on the call with Ellefson released a statement of her own, seen below, in which she confirmed the video calls happened. "But I was the one to initiate them and never was I underage, I was always a consenting adult. Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that," she said.

She went on to note she is "not a victim" and she has "not been groomed in the slightest."

Ellefson's reply, seen on Instagram, indicated that the "private and personal conversations and interactions" were taken out of context and released "to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and my family." Since news of the scandal broke, Ellefson has set his Instagram account to private. Below are two screenshots of his post in response to the allegations, as quoted above.

