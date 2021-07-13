The 'Metal Tour of the Year' will launch in late August and there has been a shakeup regarding the four-band lineup as Hatebreed have been announced as the replacement for In Flames on the run also featuring co-headliners Megadeth and Lamb of God as well as Trivium.

In Flames unfortunately had to withdraw from the tour, which was originally supposed to take place last year before the pandemic derailed live events worldwide, due to international visa issues. In their place, Hatebreed, who released their Weight of the False Self album last year, will now open each night of the North American trek.

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine commented, "Can you hear that sound of armies on the march — of destruction on the horizon? That’s this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You’re not going to know what hit you!"

"It’s been far too long since we got together to do our thing— by ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors — the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER," added Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe.

"Everyone has been waiting," he continued, "but the time has come to put the puzzle back together— I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to hit the road with Lamb of God. See y’all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, and now Hatebreed. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE..."

Meanwhile, in a post on social media (seen below), In Flames explained, "In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we had to make the difficult decision to not join the Metal Tour of The Year. We were looking forward to playing for you all and this was an unbelievably hard choice to make. Thank you for understanding and your support as we all get through this unprecedented time. We have a lot of things in the works for 2022 - more on that shortly. Stay safe & we’ll see you on the road again soon!"

See the full list of dates below and for tickets, head here.

Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium + Hatebreed Tour Dates

Megadeth / Lamb of God

Aug. 20 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 21 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 22 - Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 24 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Aug. 25 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 31 - Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center

Sept. 01 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 02 - Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Sept. 04 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 05 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 09 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Sept. 11 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Festival*

Sept. 12 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 13 - Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Sept. 15 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 16 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 18 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 19 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 20 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion

Sept. 22 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 24 - Mount Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Sept. 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

Sept. 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Oct. 01 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Oct. 02 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Videotron