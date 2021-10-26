Iggor Cavalera’s New Project Corroded Spiral Is Perfect Halloween Music

Former Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera has unveiled another new project, Corroded Spiral, whose debut EP, Ancient Nocturnal Summoning, will be out before the year ends. "Forgotten Ether," one of the EP's four tracks, can be heard now and it is perfect music as Halloween approaches.

As reputable as Cavalera is in the metal world, he's also become quite the force in the electronic and industrials realms in recent years, namely with the project Petbrick and the collaborative Deafbrick, which found him linking up with Brazillian group Deafkids. Even prior to this, his experience in this type of music goes back to the husband-and-wife DJ duo Mixhell, which he formed in 2006 and released Spaces, the lone full length, in 2013.

With Corroded Spiral, Cavalera drifts further away from the adrenalized mechanizations of late and closer to the biting nihilism that once emanated from the now defunct death-industrial/dark ambient powerhouse label Cold Meat Industry, twinged with Justin Broadrick-esque droning repetitions. It's total nightmare fuel and doubly so when it comes to setting an eerie vibe at your doorstep as you welcome trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

Listen to "Forgotten Ether" below and pre-order the digital Ancient Nocturnal Summoning EP through the Corroded Spiral Bandcamp page.

Corroded Spiral, "Forgotten Ether"