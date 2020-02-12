Death Valley Girls are an indie rock quartet from Los Angeles, Calif. Through their punk-infused, fuzzy garage rock sound, they've caught the attention of Iggy Pop, who's called the group "a gift to the world." He even starred in their video for the single "Disaster (Is What We're After)."

The rockers have teamed up with the legendary shoe company Dr. Martens for a special mini-doc as part of their new Dr. Martens Music & Film Series. In the video, vocalist Bonnie Bloomgarden, guitarist Larry Schemel, bassist Nikki Pickle and drummer Rikki Styxx give a brief summary of their mission as a band, and there are also clips of the energetic live performances.

Watch the short film below.

Death Valley girls recently released their new single "Dream Cleaver," which you can listen to here.

"Making music and being in a band is like a religious conviction," the band said in a Q&A with Dr. Martens. "We are nomads for most of the year, and a gang, and that’s the way we like it! When you travel around spreading the good word of rock and roll you are like a missionary!"

Check out the rest of the Q&A below as well.

Who and what inspires you? Why?

Oh man, so many things! The history of rock and roll, the history of the blues, the history of music! People! Artists, scientists, musicians, writers, philosophers, teenagers, cult members (conceptually), ufologists, egyptologists, friends, families. Places now, and their history. Collective consciousness, inter-dimensional travel, dreams, mortality/the afterlife, books, ETs, words, October, space, plants, night time, dog walks, counterculture, and too much more! But, what’s really prominent and inspiring on tour is when young girls come up and say “I didn’t know I could be in a band, I really wanna learn an instrument now!” Or when any kid asks you questions after a show on how to start a band. That’s the kind of inspiration that really means the most.

Do you believe in having a stage persona? If so, do you think that affects the authenticity of the live show? Why or why not?

Yes! We very much believe in a stage persona! And we strive to be under the spell of joy on stage! The people we like to see and be on stage are bands so happy to get to be playing together! We are generally filled with joy, but if not we definitely find it before we start every set.

Making a living making music is risky business. What keeps you going?

Making music and being in a band is like a religious conviction. We are nomads for most of the year, and a gang, and that’s the way we like it! When you travel around spreading the good word of rock and roll you are like a missionary! People want to be part of something bigger, something to believe in, and also to be entertained, especially now. And we are so lucky to get to spread the feeling of community and celebration and are lucky people want to come out and do that with us!

Do you remember your first pair of Dr. Martens? Can you tell us about them?

Yes!!! My first pair were your Saddle Shoes! I started a new school and wanted to look like a dark post-apocalyptic future mod! By the end of the year I was totally obsessed with the 70’s glitter critters and glam so I spray painted my shoes gold! It’s so fun being 100% certain of your individual style as a teenager! Thank you for helping me achieve those looks!!

