In Flames Part Ways With Bassist Bryce Paul, Touring Replacement Named

Swedish rockers In Flames have undergone another lineup change, revealing that bassist Bryce Paul has decided to step away from the group. But, the band has moved quickly to secure his replacement, naming Liam Wilson of Dillinger Escape Plan fame as their new touring bassist.

The band revealed the news in a social media statement to fans that reads, "Jesterheads,

Our brother Bryce Paul has decided to step away from the band. We wish him well on his future endeavors and thank him for everything he put into the band the last several years. Our friend Liam Wilson (The Dillinger Escape Plan) will be stepping in to help us out!"

Paul enjoyed a six-year run with the group, joining up in 2017 after the exit of Peter Iwers from the band. During his tenure, he handled bass duties on 2019's I, The Mask album as well as this year's Foregone album. Paul was the band's third full-time bassist, following not only Iwers but original bassist Johan Larsson, who was with the group between 1990-1997. The group has also utilized Dick Lovgren and Hakan Skroger to handle bass duties for brief periods on tour over the years.

As for Wilson, he's best known for his work in The Dillinger Escape Plan, having performed with the group between 2000-2017. He's also performed with Azusa, John Frum and played live with Devin Townsend for a stint a few years back.

In Flames are building up to their live return, hitting a number of European festivals along the way. The band will perform at Hellfest in Clisson, France and the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium, both next week. See all of their dates and get ticketing info here.