Blackened sludge monsters Inter Arma have released a profoundly drunk cover of Prince’s iconic “Purple Rain.” According to the band, this cover was never supposed to be heard publicly, but after some back-and-forth with Relapse Records, Inter Arma added it to their new covers album.

The cover has already received a mixed reaction from fans, mostly due to vocalist Mike Paparo being audibly intoxicated on the track. Inter Arma make sure people don’t take their covers album too seriously, though, calling the collection of songs Garbers Days Revisited.

This was never meant to be heard publicly. It was meant to be outrageous- to be played late at night while laughing and drinking beer with our friends. Because that's what this is: Inter Arma covering the greatest pop song of the 1980s, and arguably of all time, by Prince, who HATED when people covered his music. The vocals were done in one take by the drummer and not pitch-corrected, because who else can sing like that? Prince. So we opted to stay honest and simple because we never thought that the general public would hear it. Once Relapse heard it there was a little bit of back and forth between the two camps and it was decided, reluctantly, to be included on the record. We hope everyone enjoys this and gets a little bit of a chuckle because I think we could all use that right about now. Stay safe, stay outrageous, BLM.

"Hunter Thompson used to punch out pages of Ernest Hemingway on his typewriter just to get the feeling of what it was like to write that way," drummer T.J. Childers comments. "The same can be said for anyone learning a great cover song: there's a lot to be deduced from the information there. Actually learning the songs can lead to inspirational, new musical ideas."

He continues, "Covers have been an integral part of Inter Arma since the beginning of the band and some of these songs have a direct lineage while others are a little more... obscure. As timing would have it, we hope this provides a bit of an escape for listeners, given the surreal circumstances we're in at the moment, because after all, great art should provide an escape which is part of why we chose to do this: sometimes you just wanna be runnin' down a dream..."

Take a listen to Inter Arma’s wasted version of Prince’s “Purple Rain” below and click here to pre-order Garbers Days Revisited. Also, click here for Inter Arma’s cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “March of the Pigs.”

Inter Arma, "Purple Rain" (Prince Cover)