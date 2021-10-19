Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has partnered with Oxford University psychologist Dr. Kevin Dutton on the Psycho Schizo Espresso podcast, which debuts on Halloween (Oct. 31).

New episodes will premiere every other Tuesday across all podcast platforms and will cover a wide variety of topics within the field of psychology, with relevant tie-ins to some of Maiden's most iconic lyrical themes, as well as a number of special guests.

"If psychology was a country, then it would be the world’s top tourist destination bar none. It’s an enchanted territory with something for everyone: from aliens to drug lords, from serial killers to conspiracy theories," reads the beginning of the video description for the Psycho Schizo Espresso trailer, which can be viewed below.

The description continues, "Join intellectual explorers Bruce Dickinson and Dr. Kevin Dutton for an Indiana Jones style adventure through some of its most far-flung corners as they delve into the psyches of rock icons, sporting superstars, and special forces soldiers and get the latest tips and insights from some of the most respected thought leaders and brain scientists on the planet. If you’ve ever wondered whether psychopaths like Hannibal Lecter and Patrick Bateman really exist outside the imaginations of Hollywood screenwriters and film directors, why ghosts only seem to appear at night, and about the true meaning of the Book of Revelation’s most enduring and enigmatic mystery – 666, the number of the beast - then welcome aboard 'Flight Psycho Schizo Espresso' and observe the 'fasten seatbelt' sign!"

"Not long after meeting Bruce, it became instantly clear to me that we shared a number of wide-reaching interests and that we should channel that into a podcast," said Dr. Dutton (via Blabbermouth).

"Psycho Schizo Espresso is certainly a journey of exploration for the both of us, and we are sure our listeners are going to learn a lot from our guests," Dutton went on. "Whether from the music industry, academia or elsewhere — you may, for instance, share our interest in psychopaths, both good and bad — this is certainly a podcast that we feel everyone will enjoy and should go and subscribe to straight away."

Professor Steven J. Friesen, a University of Texas biblical scholar who specializes in the New Testament, will be featured in the first episode, which is a two-parter, with a focus on the devil in heavy metal and the meaning behind the number 666.

Psycho Schizo Espresso Podcast Trailer