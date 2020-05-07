Virtual Festival: Voivod, Insomnium + 11 More Bands to Play

So you can't get out and rage at a festival right now. No worries, because Century Music Records is bringing the festival to you in the comfort of your home. The label has teamed up with EMP to present the Century Media Isolation Festival, which will take place on May 14, featuring a number of the label's acts.

In total, 13 Century Media artists will be featured, as each recorded and filmed exclusive sets that will premiere as part of the event. That lineup includes metal vets Voivod, Insomnium, Borknagar and Lucifer, as well as Angelus Apatrida, Baest, Bonded, Dead Lord, Deserted Fear, Hideous Divinity, Omnium Gatherum, Svart Crown and The Offering.

It doesn't cost anything to attend this event, which will be hosted online via Century Media's YouTube channel on May 14 at 2PM ET / 11AM PT. And just in case you're a tad late signing on to watch, the festival will remain online for 24 hours.

So tune in, turn it up and rock it out. Head here to enjoy Century Media's Isolation Festival.