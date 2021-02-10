James Durbin’s 10 Favorite Rock + Metal TV Performances

Heavy metal singer and one-time 'American Idol' contestant James Durbin has formed a brand new band, simply dubbed Durbin. The debut album, 'The Beast Awakens,' is an ironclad homage to metal's classic New Wave of British Heavy Metal era, which finds the frontman in peak form and will leave you convinced this must be some long lost gem that was inexplicably left in the vaults of a long-defunct indie metal label from nearly 40 years ago. We'll always appreciate Durbin's willingness to bring metal to the mainstream on 'American Idol' and have invited him to share his favorite rock and metal performances on television.

Greetings, rock & metal fans!

Those who are familiar with me know that I came to prominence on 2011’s Season 10 of the reality singing competition show, American Idol, where I unabashedly waved the flag for metal and performed with the likes of Zakk Wylde and Judas Priest.

In the 10 years since my fourth place finish, I’ve released four solo albums, multiple side projects and singles, performed alongside my heroes and am on the verge of releasing my latest album of classic heavy metal, The Beast Awakens, with my new band Durbin.

So, let's get this thing kicked off — and in no particular order because they're all amazing!

