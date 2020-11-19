Singer James Durbin, formerly of Quiet Riot and of American Idol acclaim, has formed a new band, dubbed Durbin. He's just announced the group's first album, The Beast Awakens, for a 2021 release and has debuted the song "Kings Before You," which features AEW star and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho as well as Vio-Lence, BPMD and ex-Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel.

On "Kings Before You," Durbin embraces the power and the might of classic heavy metal, as if a sword running through the band logo wasn't indicative enough that this is a throwback to a time when metal was overrun by mythic tales of ages long gone.

"2020 has been such a strange year for all of us," reflected Durbin. "Coincidentally, our shelter in place order happened just as I had begun writing for the album. It really forced me to write by myself and not rely on others to write the riffs for me. And then to write the lyrics and melodies too."

Sitting high atop the mountain - Over all there is to see

The dark side of a rainbow - Touched the earth beside of me

From the sky descends the wizard - As he spreads his hands apart

Manifesting right before me - Holding out the sacred heart He says You! You are the defender of the land

From the hills to the horizon – from the holy to the desperate and the damned He said, You are the Kings Before You

That reigned before you became the heir to the throne

And like the Kings Before You

I can assure you will never stand alone. No, no When your kingdom is collapsing – Your fortress disappears

Every serpent’s in a whisper – Coiling lies around your ears

Shed the dead skin from around you – Purge what enemies are near

Moving fast to burn their bridges – Guiding light will soon appear Yes, you! You are the defender of the land

From the hills to the horizon – from the holy to the desperate and the damned He said, You are the Kings Before You

That reigned before you became the heir to the throne

And like the Kings Before You

I can assure you will never stand alone. No, no Before I leave you on the mountain – You must stare into my eyes

See your failures & your fortunes – You’ve now lived a thousand lives

There’s no future in your past – There’s no flaw in my design

Keep your head & keep your horns sharp – You’ll understand in time You are the Kings Before You

That reigned before you became the heir to the throne

And like the Kings Before You

I can assure you will never stand alone No, no – No, no - No, no – No!

The Beast Awakens will be released on Feb. 12 through Frontiers Music SRL. Pre-order your copy here and view the album art beneath the video player for the new song.

Rounding out Durbin (who played rhythm guitar) on the album are drummer Mike Vanderhule (Y&T), bassist Barry Sparks (ex-Ted Nugent, ex-Dokken) as well as guitarists Jon Yadon Jr., Marc Putnman, Dylan Rose and Nick Gallant.

"I’ve found a home for my creativity with Frontiers. They really share my vision for the type of metal I wish to create and we’re all excited to see where it will lead," said Durbin. "The fact that the album sounds the way it does, with the way it was recorded, is a testament to the passion of everyone involved. I am very grateful for all the love and care that was given to my songs and I can’t wait to unleash my metal upon the world."

James Durbin, "Kings Before You" Feat. Chris Jericho + Phil Demmel

James Durbin, The Beast Awakens Album Art

Frontiers Music SRL