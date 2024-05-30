Sebastian Bach Reignites Two Feuds at Once in New Comments

The ever outspoken Sebastian Bach wasn't holding back in a Metal Hammer Q&A with fans that could easily reignite two of his past feuds. During the chat, fans asked him about prior beefs that he's had with Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho as well as Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke and Bach didn't sugarcoat his responses.

Bach Vs. Jericho

Within the chat, one fan asked Sebastian if he would ever do a "sing-off" with Fozzy's Chris Jericho. The sing-off idea dates back to 2020 when Bach, responding to fans on Twitter, started calling out the Fozzy vocalist for lip-synching at shows and challenging Jericho defenders to provide footage where Jericho wasn't singing to a tape.

Jericho eventually responded online professing his admiration for Bach as a singer and as a friend, but as Bach continued to call out Jericho the Fozzy vocalist eventually returned fire and challenged Bach to a "sing-off."

While the beef eventually faded from the public eye, Bach's latest comments could bring it back. When asked if he would ever do a "sing-off" with Jericho, Bach responded, “The better question would be, will he do a wrestle-off with Sebastian Bach? Because I’m as much of a wrestler as he is a singer.”

Bach Vs. Radke

Another fan asked Sebastian Bach about another rocker he once bickered with online, Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke.

Back in 2022, Bach stepped into a war of words between Radke and SiriusXM radio host Eddie Trunk after Trunk had questioned Falling in Reverse canceling a show after their laptops didn't show up.

When Radke fired off a response to Trunk, Sebastian Bach stepped in to take up the tracks vs. completely live debate. The two musicians continued to beef on the topic over a full weekend, and eventually Radke used their squabble for comedic relief in the "Watch the World Burn" video when a Bach look-alike gets nailed from above by a laptop dropped from the sky.

When asked in the Metal Hammer Q&A if he would ever "make peace" with Radke, Bach responded, "I don’t know who that is. The only way I know that name is from the internet, so they might as well be a Republican politician or a reality TV show star or YouTuber. Whatever opinion someone has on the internet, for me to give a shit, I would have to respect their music first. And I have never heard one note of that band [Falling In Reverse]. The only reason I know them is because they seem to love their computers more than real rock ’n’ roll.”

Some Beef Gets Squashed

Bach's beefs proved to be a popular subject, as one fan also brought up Jon Bon Jovi, whom the rocker revealed in his autobiography that they once had a confrontation. Downplaying any potential drama, Bach told a fan, "What I will say is, can you imagine a tour with Bon Jovi reuniting with Richie Sambora and the reunited Skid Row as an opener? We could take that around the world as many times as Guns N’ Roses did. I mean, maybe not quite that many times, but it would be a big draw.”

He later added that back in 2006 while he was opening for Guns N' Roses in London, England, he, Axl Rose and Jon Bon Jovi had dinner together. "We had a long ride together with a lot of success and there’s a lot of great memories, despite what the internet will tell you," said Bach. "So I invited him over to our table and me, Jon and Axl had a great night, inhaling red wine and reminiscing.”

Sebastian Bach in 2024

Bach is back in 2024, recently releasing the new solo album, Child Within the Man. It's currently available through his website.

Bach is also returning to the road, with the next dates scheduled coming Friday (May 31) in Plainfield, Indiana, with shows this weekend in Morgantown, West Virginia and Columbus, Ohio. All Sebastian Bach dates and ticketing info can be found through his website.