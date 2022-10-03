Ronnie Radke Calls Out Eddie Trunk Over Missing Laptop Comments, Sebastian Bach Fires Back

The backing tracks debate rages on, with several name participants weighing in on the topic via traditional media and social media platforms. What has sparked this latest discussion was the recent story of Falling in Reverse recently cancelling a festival appearance after their laptops went missing.

While speaking about the cancellation, singer Ronnie Radke offered, "As a band in 2022, you need your laptops. It’s like driving a car without an engine." That, in turn, became a topic of discussion for SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk, who stated (per ThePRP), “This is astonishing .. First I heard about this I thought it was a joke to wind me up. How much longer are fans, promoters , media, just going to accept the epidemic of live rock shows… not really being live? Paying your hard earned money to see a band play ‘live’ that’s not truly live?! And there are countless bands in 2022 that hone their craft and play live! Tons! New and old !! Including the one that subbed for them in their slot, Jackyl. No laptop needed there! This is just unreal. But at least I give them credit for being honest. Wow. I am closer than ever to launching my own band. And I can’t sing or play a note .. simply amazing.” The radio host would then go on to tout Aerosmith's live abilities.

Trunk's commentary then yielded a response from Radke on social media, "So you wanna talk hella Shit about laptops but go watch kiss lip sync, Steven Tyler plays the piano then half way through the song he stands on top of piano while it sill plays yet here we are acting like they all don’t use tracks you fucking idiot. Literal moron." He then added, "@Eddietrunk you got a podcast? That shit better not have tracks and be all be live and if you aren’t using full analog you’re a poser I wanna see you like this picture if not shut your stupid was up you literal dinosaur."

Later, continuing to fire back at Trunk, Radke offered, "I have the best drummer, 3 Insanely great singers and 2 great lead guitarist. that all play very well, these fools acting like we are just dancing around the stage to tracks not playing."

In addition, Radke uploaded another video of his band doing "Popular Monster" live in rehearsal, and added in another tweet, "Just hired this entire orchestra, bought their flights, hotel, food, 4 buses, so they can play the 35 second intro of voices in my head so @EddieTrunk can respect us on his podcast that has less listeners than people in this picture."

And then he followed by sharing video of Trunk introducing Sebastian Bach claiming that both the host and musician had been "talking shit" about him using tracks.

With that, Bach then entered the discussion, asking if Radke was insinuating that he used backing tracks onstage.

"There’s a fake audience cheer in your intro tracks and also fake drums," responded Radke. "The fuck you mean? that shit isn’t real you are using a fake audience cheering as you walk out on a fucking track hence you using tracks." He continued, "At the same time you have an entire generation that once admired you until your dumb ass disrespected all of them. We get it you don’t like bands that use backing tracks but it’s okay for you ti walk out to a fake audience cheer the fuck outta here."

Bach then served up a video of "rock music," touting "no computers, #NoTapes, #NoFakes, No Falling in Reverse," which yielded a rebuke by Radke showcasing a Bach performance that he claimed had only a laptop and tracks.

The conversation died down for the night before picking up again the next day with Radke continuing to take shots at Bach, with Bach at one point tweeting then deleting a message that stated, “It’s always so much fun to show someone what the world was like before the internet existed get f****** ready. Virtual reality is so much fun until you have to deal with actual reality. In your face. Can’t wait to meet you in person. Name the time and the place and I will introduce you to rock and roll in person man."

After a bit of a break, Radke started dissecting other parts of Bach's arguments, pointing to the fact that laptops were actually around in the early '80s and Bach getting into the semantics of intro and outtro tapes.

Radke continued to take on all comers via Twitter into Monday morning, but the discussion didn't stop with the Radke and Bach back-and-forth, as other musicians then weighed in on the ongoing debate.

All That Remains' Phil Labonte commented, The fact that @SebastianBach is mad that bands use modern technology to enhance the show and bring the best possible night of entertainment for the concert goer is hilarious to me. @RonnieRadke is right, my dude."

All That Remains' guitarist Jason Richardson added, "Same, I’m gonna start bringing all these people on tour too just so it’s all 'live' + taiko ensemble, 200 person choir, multiple synth players, all the crew to maintain these instruments so ignorant boomers will think I 'pLaY LiVe' … or I could just bring a fucking laptop lmao."

Stray From the Path's Craig Reynolds offered, "Regarding the falling in reverse pulling out of a show because their laptops failed: i know you guys LOVE a pile-on but you are fully tripping if you think most of today’s metalcore bands wouldn’t have to do the same thing."

So where do you side on the "tracks" debate? Offer your thoughts in the comments section.