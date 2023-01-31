Sebastian Bach Look-Alike Gets Hit With Laptop in New Falling in Reverse Video

The battle of backing tracks and laptops continues, with Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke serving up a not-so-veiled shot at Sebastian Bach in the band's "Watch the World Burn" after the two musicians feuded on Twitter last fall over the back tracks debate. In fact, in the new video, a Bach look-alike is seen being dropped by a laptop falling from the sky.

It's part of a no holds barred new song and video from Falling in Reverse titled "Watch the World Burn" in which Radke calls out his detractors for being obsessive while he battles his demons and using his lyrical flow to call out his enemies and take back his life.

For those who need a refresher, after Falling in Reverse cancelled an appearance at the WIIL Rock Fest last September because their laptops went missing, SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk then went on a rant about live rock shows not really being live due to the use of backing tracks and laptops. When Radke countered, Bach jumped into the argument taking the lead as the two musicians then argued back and forth in a heated debate on social media over the use of backing tracks and laptops. In the months since, Radke has continually backed his stance on the use of backing tracks and laptops within the band's performances.

Within the video itself, Radke is seen escaping an exploding plane, crashing to the ground below and emerging on the streets where a character closely resembling Bach is felled by what appears to be a laptop falling from the sky. This comes during a portion of the song in which Radke sings, "Death is calling / So appalling / tightrope walking / Now I’m falling down / Like missiles falling from the sky / Come and save us / The pain and sorrow no tomorrows / Here today but gone tomorrow."

Get a closer look at the "Watch the World Burn" lyrics and video below, and if you like the song, it's currently available via multiple platforms at this location.

Falling in Reverse, "Watch the World Burn" Lyrics

I got voices in my head again, tread carefully

And I don’t medicate it helps me temporarily

I got problems I got issues yea apparently

Trauma that I’m Burying

I think I need some therapy

I battle depression

I’m back with a message

I’m asking the question

That if you hate me

Why you actin obsessive?

I’m past the point of no return

Fuck bein passive aggressive

I’ll brandish a weapon

And teach all you motherfuckers a lesson

I actually battle my demons and shadows

They swim in the deep and creep in the shallows

I’m lost,

I gotta admit that I’m livin the life that I’ve Always wanted but it comes at a cost

They’re lickin their chops

Their fixin to rip me a part

I’m swimming with sharks

I’m liftin the bar

I’m liftin it into the stars

I’m like a shot of adrenaline

Mixed with some riddlin

You started a battle but bitch ima finish it

you think you can stop me not even a lil bit

Nowadays everybody’s so sensitive

Taking my words and you pick it a part

trippin on nothin just get in the car

Grippin n rippin im stickin the mark

I’m tippin the charts I got enemies trying to get rid of me

Evil tendencies are fucking with me mentally

I got people that don’t like me in the industry I can feel your energy you are not a friend to me

cause

I have been to places that you never wanna go

I got dirt on people but they act like I don’t know

I could do some damage but I’ll never rock the boat all it takes is one post watch em fall like dominoes You’ll never get rid of me

Too many mini me’s rippin my imagery

You know my history

It ain’t a mystery

I Put every enemy outta they misery

Somebody send me some positive energy

about to go darth about to go Disney

Into the darkness into infinity

And shut you motherfuckers up

You listening?

Stackin every little pretty penny that I’m getting

And I’m never givin In

to anybody always winning

Never kidding when I die

I’m takin everybody with me cause

You’re never gonna get me

Cause you’ll never see it simply

I’m a motherfucking god

You’re a light yawn

I’m a time bomb

And the vibes wrong

Is this mic on?

I’m killin the syllables

With a loaded refillable

I’m a lyrical typical supervillain

I’m venomous

And I’m never gonna stop until

They put me on top of the list I can’t control the monster any longer

That’s inside The Pain and sorrow

left us hallow

No tomorrows

Hard to swallow

Death is calling

So appalling

tightrope walking

Now I’m falling down

Like missile falling from the sky

Come and save us

The pain And sorrow no tomorrows

Here today but gone tomorrow The pain inside is the fuel that drives

This flesh and bone through

Blood red skies (hahaha)

The death defying

Hypnotizing

One day you’re gonna figure out

That everything they taught you was a LIE

Watch the world burn The fear is what keeps you alive

Break the fucking chains take back you’re life

The fear is what keeps you insane

Break the fucking chains

take away the pain

Falling In Reverse, "Watch the World Burn"

Meanwhile, the new song and video drops just as Falling in Reverse are preparing to hit the road. Look for the group starting a new tour tomorrow (Feb. 1) in Rochester, New York with Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate. You can get tickets here.