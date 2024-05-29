In a brand new video series, we look back on the bitter feud between Slipknot and Mushroomhead.

While the bands have been able to coexist in the metal scene peacefully for a while now, it was a different story in the late '90s and early 2000s.

Mushroomhead formed in Cleveland, Ohio in 1993 and put out their first, eponymous record two years later. Slipknot, on the other hand, were established in Des Moines, Iowa in '95 and put out their first release Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. the next year.

There was a catch though — both bands wore masks, jumpsuits and caught the eye of Roadrunner Records.

Mushroomhead apparently didn't like the offer the label made them, so they stayed independent. But Slipknot took advantage of the opportunity, and their popularity quickly grew beyond the local level.

One night when the 'Knot were performing in Cleveland, the members of the band were pelted with objects thrown by the audience. A brawl broke out, and thus the feud between Slipknot and Mushroomhead was ignited.

In this new series, we look back on some of the nastiest feuds in rock and metal and dissect them, explain the blow-by-blow and determine whether there was a "winner" or not. It's all for fun — who doesn't like reliving a little bit of drama? Plus, these artists have a lot of new fans that may not be aware of the history between them.

So check out the first installment, "Slipknot vs. Mushroomhead: The Bitter Feud," below.

Slipknot vs. Mushroomhead: The Bitter Feud