The First Artist James Hetfield Took His Daughters to See in Concert (And They Fell Asleep)

The first artist James Hetfield took his daughters to see in concert was actually a character from a television show.

During Metallica's second performance in Seattle on Sept. 1, the frontman acknowledged that a lot of kids have been in attendance throughout the band's M72 World Tour. He praised them for staying awake the whole time, adding that his daughters, Marcella (22) and Cali (26), fell asleep during the first show he brought them to see when they were little.

"It was Hannah Montana. I'm not saying nothing, but I think I fell asleep too," he said in fan-filmed footage.

Hannah Montana is the main character of the sitcom of the same name, which starred Miley Cyrus and aired from 2006 until 2011. Cyrus portrayed a girl named Miley Stewart, who lived a double life as a pop star named Hannah Montana.

Cyrus actually toured as Montana from 2006 until 2008, mainly playing arenas and amphitheaters, as per Setlist.fm. She also released music as Montana before sharing any material under her real name. Breakout (2008) was her first record that had no affiliation with the Hannah Montana name.

Miley Cyrus and Metallica

Funny enough, years later Cyrus was one of the artists asked to cover a Metallica song for their star-studded Blacklist album in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Metallica (aka The Black Album). She did a rendition of "Nothing Else Matters" for the album, which she also performed live with the band on The Howard Stern Show.

The singer told Stern that the first time she covered the song was during her set at Glastonbury Festival in 2019. She had just lost her home to the California wildfires the year prior, and had also just started the process of her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth.

"I was so heartbroken, and my purpose was coming from this performance. I got sober at that time, I really pulled my fucking shit together and this song was what drove me to that place," she described.

"My life, in regards to love, was falling apart, but I had my love for music. So this is my love letter to music, that's what it means to me."

See the performance below.

Miley Cyrus and Metallica, 'Nothing Else Matters' (Live)