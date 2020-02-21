Watch James Hetfield’s First Live Performance Post-Rehab

James Hetfield made his first public appearance post-rehab at the end of January when he attended an event at the Petersen Automotive Museum, where he had his own car exhibit. Last night (Feb. 20) marked his first live performance following his rehab stint as he played Eddie Money's "Baby Hold On" at a tribute concert for the late rocker, who died in September.

In a video of the performance, the Metallica frontman is seen walking out onstage with a big smile on his face before the camera glances at a photo of him and Money together. "So I got to hang out with Eddie, the last probably three years of his life," the rocker grins as he strums an acoustic guitar.

Hetfield then tells a story of the first time he met the "Two Tickets to Paradise" singer, which was at an Oakland Raiders game. "He kinda blew me off, and I thought, 'who is is this pompous ass?'" he jokes. "So it was like two big dogs going in a circle around each other, which was kinda funny. I saw through it, I saw through that ego, and he saw through mine, and we got to be friends, because I think our egos matched the size of our insecurities."

Watch the video below.

Metallica's James Hetfield Performs Eddie Money's "Baby Hold On"