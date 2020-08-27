‘Aquaman’ Star: ‘If You’re a Jason Momoa Fan, You’re a Metallica Fan’

Outspoken heavy metal fan and onscreen King of Atlantis Jason Momoa received a copy of Metallica's S&M2 two days early and took to Instagram to lavish it with muscular praise.

"I got a really special present in the mail and I just want to show you some of it," the Aquaman star beamed in the five-minute clip, brandishing a copy of the S&M2 box set containing four LPs, two CDs, and a blu-ray documenting the band's 2019 performances with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. "It's got everything in it, man. It's amazing."

He said he'd spent the night before he made the video watching through the S&M2 blu-ray with Nakoa-Wolf and Lola, the two children he shares with actress Lisa Bonet. As he extolled the virtues of the band and their new box, he declared: "If you're a Metallica fan, you're a Jason Momoa fan. If you're a Jason Momoa fan, you're a Metallica fan."

The Game of Thrones veteran has never been shy about his embrace of hard rock and metal, professing his love for Pantera, Tool, and Metallica in interviews over the years.

As he cued up some footage on a laptop to share with his 15.1 million Instagram followers, he joked of the boys in the band: "What are they going to do, sue me? It's Metallica! If they sued me I'd be like, 'Dude! Metallica sued me! So rad!"

"Don't sue me," he quickly added. "[I'm a] big fan, big fan."

After playing a bit of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and the Symphony's Scott Pingel performing late bassist Cliff Burton's signature "Anesthesia (Pulling Teeth)" bass solo from 1983's Kill 'Em All, Momoa became so pumped up by Kirk Hammett's sitar intro to the Black Album's "Wherever I May Roam," he enthusiastically slapped his bicep.

Momoa, whose take on comic book superhero Arthur Curry will have more room to shine in director Zack Snyder's 4-hour cut of 2017's Justice League (set to air as an HBO Max mini-series next year) and the planned sequel to the $1.14 billion hit standalone movie, Aquaman, won't have to face Metallica in court. "Wait a minute... who sent an early copy of S&M2 to this dude??? Heads are gonna roll!" the band joked on Facebook.

"Glad you diggit, bro!" they added. "We hope everyone out there digs it too!"

This S&M2 version of "All Within My Hands" was No. 5 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart this week. S&M2 is out everywhere Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

