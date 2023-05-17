Jason Newsted Rejoins Voivod Onstage, Plays Two Songs – Watch

Bassist Jason Newsted rejoined his former thrash bandmates (no, not those former thrash bandmates) onstage in Florida as Voivod's tour stopped at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last night (May 16).

Newsted first linked up with the long-running Canadian group right after he stepped down from Metallica in 2001 and adopted the alias Jasonic during his tenure through 2008. He replaced E-Force, who was with the Voivod from 1994 through 2001.

The appearance comes just days before the bassist, who was a member of Metallica from 1988 through 2001, is set to return to the stage with his newly reactivated namesake metal band. That show will take place on May 20 at the same venue, so hopping up there with Voivod was a great way to get warmed up to play the heavy stuff again.

Together, they played "Rebel Robot," a track off Voivod's 2003 self-titled album, which was the first to feature Newsted's talents, and followed it up with the song "Voivod," the opening track to the band's 1984 debut, War and Pain.

READ MORE: 10 Bands Whose Drummer Is the Only Original Member Left

Introducing him, vocalist Snake tells the crowd, "Like 20 years ago, in 2003, we had a different lineup. Of course, [late guitarist] Piggy was there — he's still there somewhere... spiritual — but we had this guy on bass back in the days. Seriously, what can I tell you about this guy? It's crazy. He has such a drive onstage and offstage. Such a modulator, such a music lover as well and he really helped us to go through all this."

Watch fan-filmed footage of the performance directly below.

Jason Newsted Rejoins Voivod Onstage — May 16, 2023

Voivod's headlining tour with special guest Imperial Triumphant comes t a close on May 21. See the remaining tour dates here and look for the band's new album, Morgöth Tales, to be released on July 21 through Century Media.

Jason Newsted's Discography With Voivod

Voivod (2003)

Voivod Chophouse loading...

Katorz (2006)

Katorz The End loading...

Infini (2009)

Infini Relapse loading...