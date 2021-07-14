Jay Jay French Not Closing the Door on Twisted Sister Reunion

Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French isn't ruling out a reunion for the iconic heavy metal band. The group disbanded in 2016 shortly after the death of drummer A.J. Pero, certain that they’d closed the door on Twisted Sister for good.

Twisted Sister’s on-and-off reunions in the 1990s and 2000s finally stuck in 2003, leading to a 13-year revival period for the ‘80s favorites. Songs like “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock” proved to transcend generational boundaries, allowing the New York natives to play for huge audiences across the globe.

Speaking about a potential Twisted Sister reunion, Jay Jay French recently told the Chuck Schute Podcast, "We used to say it would never happen. I will no longer say that. We came back in 2003 for basically a two year reunion, which lasted 14 years. And it lasted longer than the original band lasted with AJ. It was an incredible ride. And when we walked offstage, I personally just said, 'that's it for me.' But who knows?"

Jay Jay French will release his official memoir, Twisted Business: Lessons From My Life in Rock ’N’ Roll, on Sept. 21. The book is co-written by successful self-help author Steve Farber.

“Twisted Business follows French’s adventure-filled life—from growing up in New York City in the sixties, to working as a drug dealer and struggling as an addict before quitting cold-turkey, and finally, to creating and cultivating Twisted Sister and turning it into one of the most successful brands in the world,” an official description reads.

Listen to the full interview with Jay Jay French below.

