Jerry Cantrell Announces Spring 2022 North American Solo Dates
Alice in Chains rocker Jerry Cantrell has just uncovered details relating to his spring 2022 solo tour, a trek scheduled to support his upcoming solo album Brighten, which comes out on Oct. 29
A preview video for the tour, soundtracked by Cantrell's Duff McKagan-assisted Brighten single "Atone," accompanied the announcement. The Alice in Chains guitarist's extensive run of solo shows is set to commence on March 24 at Minneapolis' First Avenue before winding its way across North America, ending up at San Diego's House of Blues on May 8.
Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.
"I'm pleased to announce that I will be taking my new album, Brighten, on the road in Spring 2022," Cantrell revealed on Monday (Aug. 23). "Pre-sales begin [Aug. 24] at 10AM local. General on-sale is this Friday at 10AM local. Looking forward to rawking out with you."
Brighten — only Cantrell's third solo album — will be his first full-length under his own name since 2002. That's the year Degradation Trip, his second solo LP issued in two parts, followed his debut, 1996's Boggy Depot.
Get Cantrell concert tickets and pre-order Brighten at jerrycantrell.com.
Jerry Cantrell Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates
March 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
March 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Vic Theatre
March 28 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
March 29 – Toronto, Ontario @ History
March 31 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
April 2 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Music Box
April 3 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA
April 5 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
April 6 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
April 8 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
April 9 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
April 10 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
April 12 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
April 13 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
April 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
April 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman
April 19 – New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore
April 21 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
April 22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre
April 23 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
April 25 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
April 27 – Denver, Colo. @ The Summit
April 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
May 1 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
May 2 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre
May 4 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
May 5 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theatre
May 7 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
May 8 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues