Alice in Chains rocker Jerry Cantrell has just uncovered details relating to his spring 2022 solo tour, a trek scheduled to support his upcoming solo album Brighten, which comes out on Oct. 29

A preview video for the tour, soundtracked by Cantrell's Duff McKagan-assisted Brighten single "Atone," accompanied the announcement. The Alice in Chains guitarist's extensive run of solo shows is set to commence on March 24 at Minneapolis' First Avenue before winding its way across North America, ending up at San Diego's House of Blues on May 8.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"I'm pleased to announce that I will be taking my new album, Brighten, on the road in Spring 2022," Cantrell revealed on Monday (Aug. 23). "Pre-sales begin [Aug. 24] at 10AM local. General on-sale is this Friday at 10AM local. Looking forward to rawking out with you."

Brighten — only Cantrell's third solo album — will be his first full-length under his own name since 2002. That's the year Degradation Trip, his second solo LP issued in two parts, followed his debut, 1996's Boggy Depot.

Get Cantrell concert tickets and pre-order Brighten at jerrycantrell.com.

Jerry Cantrell Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

March 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

March 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Vic Theatre

March 28 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

March 29 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

March 31 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

April 2 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Music Box

April 3 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

April 5 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

April 6 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

April 8 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

April 9 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

April 10 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

April 12 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

April 13 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

April 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

April 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman

April 19 – New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore

April 21 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

April 22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre

April 23 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

April 25 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

April 27 – Denver, Colo. @ The Summit

April 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

May 1 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

May 2 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

May 4 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 5 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theatre

May 7 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

May 8 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues