Joan Jett Photobombed the Baltimore Orioles 2023 Team Photo

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett put her Baltimore Orioles fandom on display Monday night (Aug. 28) at the O's took on the Chicago White Sox and the singer got in some TV time with Orioles' announcers Kevin Brown and Ben McDonald. And one of the revelations from the chat is that Jett actually photobombed the 2023 team photo as well.

The team had actually taken the photo earlier in the day, and Jett made her way to the pavilion walkway in the outfield where she tried to get a closer look, but eventually found herself being part of the background as the shot was taken. "I moved out of the way, but I was right in the middle (initially) though," Jett commented during the broadcast. "This is your first Orioles team photo and it's a photobomb," laughed Brown. "What a big day for you."

Jett's passion for the O's shone through on the broadcast, as the singer was visibly heard shouting "Yeah, yeah!" mid-conversation as Ryan O'Hearn delivered a two-run scoring hit. She can be heard apologizing for her interjection, but her fandom got the better of her in the moment.

Other awesome moments from the broadcast found Jett sharing with analyst and former MLB pitcher Ben McDonald the perfect grip for throwing a screwball. The discussion also turned to music with Jett confessing that Fugazi and Bikini Kill were among her musical favorites.

During her visit, Jett also had a chance to meet some of the ballplayers from this year's team, one that currently sits in first place in the American League East with the best record in the AL.

The lighthearted visit had the Blackhearts leader trending on X (formerly Twitter) Monday night. See some of the fan reaction to Joan's appearance on the Baltimore Orioles' broadcast below.

Where You Can See Joan Jett

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts may have enjoyed the night off, but touring is on the horizon with shows in Royal Oak, Michigan (Sept. 1) and Traverse City, Michigan (Sept. 3) coming this weekend. She currently has dates booked through mid-September, so see the remaining stops and get ticking info here.

As an Orioles fan, it's probably a good thing that the calendar is clear for October as the team is enjoying one of their best seasons in years and should be playoff bound come October. After wrapping up their series with the White Sox tomorrow (Aug. 30), the team will head to Arizona to the play the Diamondbacks in Phoenix this weekend with a West Coast swing continuing with the Los Angeles Angels early next week. The Orioles schedule can be found here.