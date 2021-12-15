John 5 Unveils 2022 North American Headlining Tour Dates

John 5 and The Creatures have just announced a 27-date headlining 'The Sinner' tour with support coming from The Haxans at select shows.

The run finds the Rob Zombie guitarist out in support of his latest solo album, Sinner, which was released in October and lead by the singles "Que Pasa," which featured a guest appearance from Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, and "Euphoria."

Opening 15 of the 27 stops are The Haxans, the spooky rock duo featuring New Years Day frontwoman Ash Costello and Rob Zombie bassist Piggy D.

"I'm so excited to hit the road and see old friends and new friends alike," began John 5 in a press statement. "I've been so thrilled by the reaction to the release of Sinner, I can't wait to get on stage and truly bring the songs to life for the first time with my fans. Having The Haxans join us on this tour is going to be so fun. Their brilliant 'monster party' energy will be a perfect opener for my crazy stage show. This tour is going to be a lot of fun. Don't miss it!"

See the complete list of stops below and look for tickets to go on sale on Dec. 17 at 10AM ET here.

John 5 2022 North American Tour Dates

John 5

April 21 — Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post *

April 22 — Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Grove Amphitheater *

April 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Vamp'd *

April 24 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick *

April 26 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater *

April 28 — Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

April 29 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live ^

April 30 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box ^

May 04 — Belvidere, Ill. @ Apollo Theater *

May 05 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge *

May 06 — Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop *

May 07 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergel's *

May 08 — Sellersville, Pa. @ Sellersville Theater *

May 11 — Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance *

May 12 — New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault *

May 13 — Derry, N.H. @ Tupelo Music Hall *

May 14 — Hartford, Conn. @ Webster Underground *

May 15 — Annapolis, Md. @ Ram's Head Onstage *

May 18 — Winston-Salem, N.C. @ The Ram Kat

May 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Vinyl

May 21 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

July 06 — Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes Electriques

July 07 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey

July 08 — Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace

July 09 — New York, N.Y. @ Iridium

July 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Iridium

July 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Iridium

* with The Haxans

^ supporting Fozzy