John 5 Unveils ‘Que Pasa’ Video With Dave Mustaine, Announces New Album

John 5 is ramping up to the release of his next studio album and he's just dropped a new video for "Que Pasa," the single that features a vocal assist from Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine.

As the story goes, John 5 had built the song "Que Pasa" around a distinctive vocal sample, but decided that he preferred to have the vocal feature a voice more familiar to heavy rock and metal fans. Enter Dave Mustaine, who features not only in the song but has a visual presence in the performance set video for "Que Pasa" that can be seen below.

“I have such an appreciation for Dave, and I love his voice, guitar playing and songwriting," says the guitarist. "And he kills it on 'Que Pasa.' It was such a joy to have him on this track."

"Que Pasa" serves as one of the highlights on John 5's new Sinner album, which is now set for an Oct. 29 release through Big Machine Records. The album, his first since 2019, is full of signature riffs that will stick with listeners. Plus, it also features other special guests such as Butcher Babies' Carla Harvey and former KISS drummer Peter Criss.

"When people hear this record, I want them to say, ‘Oh, that’s John 5.’ What you get with Sinner is the best of me," says the guitar great. "I just want to write memorable riffs that people will enjoy. When I sit on my couch and play my guitar, I play the same things you hear on the instrumental records. It’s honest. It’s real. It’s not a façade. This is how I play. This is what I love to do.”

The Sinner album was produced and mixed by Barry Pointer at Riott House Studio in North Hollywood. Drums were engineered by ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke at Redrum Recording in Los Angeles. The album is now currently available for pre-order at this location.

Meanwhile, if you're seeking out "Que Pasa," you can pick up the song via the platform of your choosing here. Check out the Sinner artwork and full track listing below.

John 5 Featuring Dave Mustaine, "Que Pasa"

John 5, Sinner Album Artwork + Track Listing

Big Machine Records

01. Welcome to the Island

02. For I Have Sinned

03. Euphoria (feat. Carla Harvey)

04. Que Pasa (feat. Dave Mustaine)

05. How High the Moon

06. Creepshow

07. Land of the Misfit Toys

08. Crazy Little Thing Called Love

09. This Is How I Do It

10. Georgia on My Mind (feat. Peter Criss)