Most people who alter the course of musical history do so via their recordings. There are a few, however, who are game-changers via their inventions. Leo Fender, falls into the latter category. In fact, rock and roll might sound very different had Mr. Fender not invented the first solid-body electric guitar to ever be mass-produced: the Fender Broadcaster . That guitar, later renamed the Telecaster , is one of the most iconic instruments in modern music. Ditto for the Fender Stratocaster guitar and the Precision bass .

"Here's what's unbelievable about Leo Fender. He came out with the Broadcaster in 1950. I could easily play my show with the Broadcaster today. Now, what that means [is]: just imagine if you were going to drive across the country in a car from 1950. It'd be pretty uncomfortable. I don't know if it would make it. Probably not. But I have a Broadcaster, I play it, it's one of the greatest guitars that I own. It's possibly the greatest guitar ever built, and it's the first solid-body electric guitar. Think about that for a minute. What are we using from 1950 today, in 2018? Not many things. This camera that we're talking into. This microphone. Can you imagine if we were using these things from 1950? If I had my Broadcaster here, the only thing I would change [would be] the strings. And that's pretty unbelievable. So, thank you to Leo Fender."