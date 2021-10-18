John 5 Won a Prize for His First Childhood Halloween Costume

Halloween is an exciting time for children, especially since they know they get to go around collecting candy from the members of their neighborhoods. For John 5, his earliest memories of Halloween were rather unconventional — especially his first costume, which he won a prize for.

"Halloween where I grew up was very special. It was very nice. I grew up in a very, very nice neighborhood. So we would go trick-or-treat, and you would get invited into homes," he recalled to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez. "I remember they would have warm donuts. Everybody had warm donuts, and either hot chocolate or something like that."

The guitarist explained that one time his elementary school held a Halloween costume contest. He and his mother waited until the last minute to come up with an idea for a costume, so all of the stores were closed. Ultimately, she decided to create him a DIY costume, which consisted of one of her dresses, a furry, scarf-like garment, a hat and some makeup.

"And she goes, 'Okay, you're a high-dollar prostitute.' And I was like, 'Okay!'" the rocker remembered. "So I walk to school in this dress and this fur, these weird fake diamonds and my face was all made up and all that stuff. And I won first prize."

