You Might Now ACTUALLY Get a MacBook From Jonny Craig

Believe it or not, you might now actually be able to get a MacBook from Jonny Craig.

The former Dance Gavin Dance, Emarosa and Slaves vocalist went through a pretty tumultuous period in his life during the late 2000s and early 2010s, but it appears as though he's now able to look at it with a bit of humor. The singer has decided to put out an offer to fans to provide them with free MacBook Air computers.

Why Fans Continually Remind Jonny Craig About MacBooks

In 2010 and 2011, while a member of the band Emarosa, Craig reportedly duped fans with an online scam. He was accused by multiple people of falsely selling MacBooks over Twitter, as those who sent in money reportedly never received the computer. Craig initially claimed that his account had been hacked.

It's unclear exactly how much money Craig made off the people he conned, but a blog post from 2011 mentioned around 16 reports from people for an estimated total of $8,000 to $12,800.

"One of my very close friends Jonny Craig has recently made some very bad decisions," Mod Sun, who was in a band at the time, said in a statement. "His actions are now being directed at me by certain people he hurt/ripped off. I am now forced to address this issue. I truly apologize if you have been taken advantage of by him."

The band split with Craig shortly after the accusations against him were made. Oddly enough, Craig tried to sell a MacBook again in 2020 seemingly offering a more serious proposition to either sell or trade a computer.

Jonny Craig's New MacBook Offer

In a video shared to his Instagram account, the singer revealed that over the years he's been inundated with comments on social media about MacBooks from fans. Now seemingly leaning into the joke, he shares a more wholesome video in which he and his young son are getting haircuts while he delivers his new MacBook offer.

In this situation, there appears to be no financial gain at stake for the musician as all he is asking is for to qualify to win are social media follows, likes and shares.

"You know as an artist, all we wanna do is give the fans exactly what they want. And there's one comment that I get more than any of them. I know it's hilarious. It's been almost 15 years, but it's still funny. The MacBook comments," says Craig.

"So, with that being said, we're here to do something special. I want to give away 5 13-inch MacBook Air's and this is what you gotta do to get it. You gotta follow it, you gotta like it and you have to share this video," he adds giving the directives to qualify to win one of the computers.

Jonny then seemingly has a laugh as his young son addresses the camera, "You can get them for free. They're all for free. Thank you guys. I appreciate it," says the freshly groomed tyke.

The promotion also reveals that winners will be chosen the first week of May and every Friday during the month a new winner will be chosen.

Jonny Craig in 2025

These days Craig is putting his talents to work with the band Old Flame. The group's most recent offering was an EP titled Falling Down that was released in December.

No tour dates are currently on the books for the singer, but you can keep up with his activity and look into merch through his Linktree.