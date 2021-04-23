The L.I.F.E. Project is a new rock band starring Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand and Paralandra singer and guitarist Casandra Carson. Their first EP will arrive later this summer, but after posting teasers leading up to today (April 23), the first single, "The Nothingness," has been released.

For Rand, The L.I.F.E. Project marks his first new musical pursuit since Stone Sour entered an indefinite hiatus last summer when singer Corey Taylor declared that the band had "kinda run its course for now." Carson, meanwhile, gets to showcase her powerful voice outside of Paralandra, who last released the Ascension EP in 2018, followed by the 2019 single, "Love Will Win."

Prior to the public reveal of Stone Sour's inactivity, Rand had already begun working on material for this new project, with a dozen songs already written. At the time, he told the Behind the Vinyl podcast that he was in the stage of auditioning singers and that he was aiming to differentiate his writing from Stone Sour's, which he achieved by writing piano-based songs and incorporating "crazy" percussion.

Watch the music video for "The Nothingness" below and follow The L.I.F.E. Project on Instagram.

The L.I.F.E. Project, "The Nothingness" Music Video