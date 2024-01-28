Journey performed during the halftime show of the NFL's NFC championship game on Jan. 28, and the band switched up the lyrics to one of their most famous songs — "Don't Stop Believin'" — during the set.

The matchup pitted the visiting Detroit Lions against the San Francisco 49ers, with the winner earning a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

Journey were founded in San Francisco, California in 1973. Given the band’s Bay Area ties, they were a natural choice to perform during halftime of the playoff game.

The group’s set included four songs: “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” “Be Good to Yourself,” “Any Way You Want It” and “Don't Stop Believin'.” The latter song features some of the most memorable lyrics in rock history, yet the band opted to make a notable change.

Traditionally, the second verse of “Don’t Stop Believin’” begins with the lines, “Just a city boy / Born and raised in South Detroit.” However, Journey clearly didn’t want to show any love for Detroit given that they were opposing the 49ers in the game (and happened to be up by 17 points at halftime).

Instead, singer Arnel Pineda belted out the line: “Just a city boy / Born and raised in San Francisco.”

As you’d expect, fans at Levi’s Stadium – technically located in Santa Clara, about 45 miles south of San Francisco – cheered the change.

You can see footage of Journey’s performance at the NFL game below.

While Neal Schon and company can’t take all of the credit, the NFC Championship game certainly changed after their halftime show.

The 49ers mounted an unlikely comeback in the second half to pull out at 34-31 victory. They’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.