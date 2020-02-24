Judas Priest Announce 50th Anniversary U.S. Tour

Judas Priest have announced a North American tour celebrating 50 years of heavy metal. The legendary band will take Sabaton on the road with them for over a month's worth of Firepower across the U.S. and Canada.

“Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our 50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary celebration stage show spectacular! Performing a blistering cross section of songs from our lives in metal - we can't wait to raise horns with you again at this once in a metal lifetime event!” the band raves.

See the list of tour dates below.

09/09/2020 - Oxon Hill, MD at MGM National Harbor

09/11/2020 - Uniondale, NY at Nassau Coliseum

09/12/2020 - Ledyard, CT at Foxwoods Casino Arena

09/14/2020 - Philadelphia, PA at The Mann Center

09/15/2020 - Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

09/17/2020 - Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

09/18/2020 - Orlando, FL at Central Florida Fair - Rebel Rock Fest

09/21/2020 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

09/23/2020 - Detroit, MI at Fox Theatre

09/24/2020 - Youngstown, OH at Covelli Centre

09/26/2020 - Chicago, IL at Rosemont Theatre

09/27/2020 - Minneapolis, MN at The Armory

09/29/2020 - Milwaukee, WI at Miller High Life Theatre

09/30/2020 - St. Louis, MO at Saint Louis Music Park

10/02/2020 - Oklahoma City, OK at The Zoo Amphitheatre

10/03/2020 - Dallas, TX at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/05/2020 - Austin, TX at HEB Center

10/06/2020 - San Antonio, TX at Freeman Coliseum

10/08/2020 - Albuquerque, NM at Sandia Resort and Casino

10/09/2020 - Denver, CO at The Mission Ballroom

10/11/2020 - Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/13/2020 - Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Federal Theatre

10/15/2020 - Los Angeles, CA at Microsoft Theater

10/17/2020 - Las Vegas, NV at Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood