Judas Priest Book Fall 2022 U.S. Tour With Queensryche
The 50 Heavy Metal Years trek continues as Judas Priest have just announced a set of fall 2022 U.S. tour dates with Queensryche.
After embarking on a North American run earlier this year, Priest are currently making their way around Europe as part of their 50-year celebration. The newly-announced fall tour will kick off Oct. 13 in Wallingford, Conn. and conclude at the end of November. Queensryche are scheduled to join them for the entirety of the tour.
“Defending the heavy metal faith for 50 years, the Priest is back!” frontman Rob Halford said in a press release. “After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!” added Ian Hill.
See the full schedule below. Tickets can be purchased through the band's website.
At the start of their current European tour back in May, Halford and the rest of Priest shocked everyone when they played an intimate show wearing regular clothing. They weren't decked out in studs and leather as they usually are, but wore jeans, T-shirts and sneakers, and let the sole focus of the performance be about the music. We'll have to wait and see if they have anymore surprises in store for us when they head back out later this year.
Judas Priest Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With Queensryche
Oct. 13 - Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale
Oct. 15 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
Oct. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall Fenway
Oct. 18 - Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans
Oct. 19 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Oct. 21 - Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Event Center
Oct. 22 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Oct. 24 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Oct. 25 - Waukegan, Ill. @ Genesee Theatre
Oct. 27 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center Theater
Oct. 29 - Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center Moline
Oct. 30 - Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Event Center
Nov. 1 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center
Nov. 2 - Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument
Nov. 7 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Center
Nov. 8 - Tucson, Ariz. @ TCC Arena
Nov. 10 - Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center
Nov. 12 - Park City (Wichita), Kan. @Hartman Arena
Nov. 13 - St. Charles, Mo. @ The Family Arena
Nov. 15 - Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena
Nov. 17 - Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center
Nov. 18 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Canes River Center
Nov. 20 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Nov. 22 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center & Arena
Nov. 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center & Arena
Nov. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Nov. 26 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street
Nov. 28 - Edinburg, Texas @ Burt Ogden Arena
Nov. 29 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall