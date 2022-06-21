Judas Priest Book Fall 2022 U.S. Tour With Queensryche

The 50 Heavy Metal Years trek continues as Judas Priest have just announced a set of fall 2022 U.S. tour dates with Queensryche.

After embarking on a North American run earlier this year, Priest are currently making their way around Europe as part of their 50-year celebration. The newly-announced fall tour will kick off Oct. 13 in Wallingford, Conn. and conclude at the end of November. Queensryche are scheduled to join them for the entirety of the tour.

“Defending the heavy metal faith for 50 years, the Priest is back!” frontman Rob Halford said in a press release. “After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!” added Ian Hill.

See the full schedule below. Tickets can be purchased through the band's website.

At the start of their current European tour back in May, Halford and the rest of Priest shocked everyone when they played an intimate show wearing regular clothing. They weren't decked out in studs and leather as they usually are, but wore jeans, T-shirts and sneakers, and let the sole focus of the performance be about the music. We'll have to wait and see if they have anymore surprises in store for us when they head back out later this year.

Judas Priest Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With Queensryche

Oct. 13 - Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale

Oct. 15 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Oct. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall Fenway

Oct. 18 - Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans

Oct. 19 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Oct. 21 - Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Event Center

Oct. 22 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Oct. 24 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 25 - Waukegan, Ill. @ Genesee Theatre

Oct. 27 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center Theater

Oct. 29 - Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center Moline

Oct. 30 - Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Event Center

Nov. 1 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center

Nov. 2 - Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument

Nov. 7 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Center

Nov. 8 - Tucson, Ariz. @ TCC Arena

Nov. 10 - Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center

Nov. 12 - Park City (Wichita), Kan. @Hartman Arena

Nov. 13 - St. Charles, Mo. @ The Family Arena

Nov. 15 - Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena

Nov. 17 - Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

Nov. 18 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Canes River Center

Nov. 20 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Nov. 22 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center & Arena

Nov. 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center & Arena

Nov. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Nov. 26 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street

Nov. 28 - Edinburg, Texas @ Burt Ogden Arena

Nov. 29 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall