Judas Priest Play ‘Genocide’ Live for First Time in 40 Years + More Rarities at Tour Kickoff
Judas Priest kicked off the next leg of their ongoing 50 Heavy Metal Years tour in Wallingford, Ct. on Oct. 13 and the setlist featured a handful of rarities, including a live performance of "Genocide" for the first time in nearly 40 years — just two weeks shy of those four decades.
Prior to the launch of the tour, members of the band had lightly teased what fans might be able to expect regarding the setlist. Guitarist Richie Faulkner, in particular, noted that the run will "reference" the 40th anniversary of 1982's Screaming for Vengeance among other career highlights.
Both "Riding on the Wind" and the Screaming for Vengeance title track were dusted off for the first time since 2005 and 2015, respectively, and were two of four total songs that gave a nod to that classic record, alongside opener "The Hellion/Electric Eye" as well as the smash hit "You've Got Another Thing Comin'."
Elsewhere, "Jawbreaker" and "Beyond the Realms of Death" were also played for the first time since 2015, while "Between the Hammer and the Anvil" hadn't been performed since 2009.
But it's "Genocide," the Sad Wings of Destiny deep cut, that was the biggest surprise for fans in attendance. Setlist.fm notes that it is the "first known live performance" of this track since Oct. 28, 1982, meaning that Priest last elected to bring this one to the stage while on the support tour for Screaming for Vengeance.
How's that for giving a nod to that album? Or perhaps it's just pure coincidence.
Regardless of the reasoning, it only adds an extra layer of excitement for Judas Priest fans who plan to see any of the upcoming gigs. In recent years, the metal legends have been keen on switching up their setlists from night to night, but it's not a guarantee. With 18 studio album to their names and while on a tour celebrating more than five decades of their existence, Judas Priest may have other surprises planned.
And, at 71 years old, Rob Halford still sounds absolutely devastating, capable of handling anything in the discography.
Watch the fan-filmed video clips from the tour kickoff further down the page (view the complete setlist below too) and keep scrolling to see all of Judas Priest's upcoming dates with Queensryche. For tickets, head here.
Judas Priest Setlist — Oct. 13, 2022 (via setlist.fm)
01. "The Hellion" (on tape) / "Electric Eye"
02. "Riding on the Wind" (first time live since 3 December 2005)
03. "Heading Out to the Highway"
04. "Jawbreaker" (first time live since 1 August 2015)
05. "Never the Heroes" (Live debut)
06. "Beyond the Realms of Death" (first time live since 17 December 2015)
07. "Judas Rising"
08. "You've Got Another Thing Comin'"
09. "Steeler"
10. "Between the Hammer and the Anvil" (first time live since 23 March 2009)
11. "Halls of Valhalla"
12. "Firepower"
13. "Genocide" (first known live performance since Oct. 28, 1982)
14. "Screaming for Vengeance" (first time live since 17 December 2015)
15. "Hell Bent for Leather"
16. "Breaking the Law"
17. "Living After Midnight"
Judas Priest, "Genocide" Live (Oct. 13, 2022)
Judas Priest, "Riding on the Wind" Live (Oct. 13, 2022)
Judas Priest Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With Queensryche
Oct. 15 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
Oct. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall Fenway
Oct. 18 - Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans
Oct. 19 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Oct. 21 - Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Event Center
Oct. 22 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Oct. 24 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Oct. 25 - Waukegan, Ill. @ Genesee Theatre
Oct. 27 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center Theater
Oct. 29 - Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center Moline
Oct. 30 - Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Event Center
Nov. 1 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center
Nov. 2 - Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument
Nov. 7 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Center
Nov. 8 - Tucson, Ariz. @ TCC Arena
Nov. 10 - Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center
Nov. 12 - Park City (Wichita), Kan. @Hartman Arena
Nov. 13 - St. Charles, Mo. @ The Family Arena
Nov. 15 - Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena
Nov. 17 - Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center
Nov. 18 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Canes River Center
Nov. 20 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Nov. 22 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center & Arena
Nov. 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center & Arena
Nov. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Nov. 26 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street
Nov. 28 - Edinburg, Texas @ Burt Ogden Arena
Nov. 29 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall