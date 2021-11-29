Judas Priest have announced a rescheduled North American leg of their ongoing '50 Heavy Metal Years' tour with makeup dates set for 2022 with support coming from prog metal icons Queensryche.

The celebratory trek was originally set for 2020, but was postponed due to the global pandemic and, shortly after Priest returned to the road earlier this year, guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered a torn aorta onstage at the Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky. He somehow managed to shred all of the solos in "Painkiller" flawlessly and was taken directly to a nearby hospital after the show's conclusion and underwent emergency open heart surgery that lasted more than 10 hours.

Judas Priest, at that time, announced that all North American tour dates had been postponed and now the rest of the originally scheduled shows will move forward next year on a run that stretches from March 7 through April 11.

See all the dates below and, for tickets, visit Judas Priest's website.

Thankfully, Faulkner is recovering well and, in his most recent update, which came seven weeks to the day after the onstage incident, he informed fans he has been playing guitar every day while working toward getting back to full health.

"I'm walking well and moving freely, I'm pretty active and I'm starting cardiac therapy very soon. I'm playing guitar everyday and with the love and support of my family, the continued support from you guys and the inspiration that i get from the guitar, I'll be back onstage in no time! My surgeons are very pleased with my progress and have all reserved front row tickets for the next Priest show," he wrote, in part.

Rescheduled: Judas Priest 2022 North American Tour Dates With Queensryche

Mar. 07 — West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Mar. 09 — Everett, Wash. @ Angel Of The Winds Arena

Mar. 10 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Mar. 12 — Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Mar. 13 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

Mar. 18 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mar. 20 — Cedar Park, Texas @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Mar. 21 — San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum

Mar. 23 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mar. 25 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Mar. 27 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Mar. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia

Mar. 30 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Mar. 31 — National Harbor, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Apr. 04 — Lowell, Mass. @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

Apr. 07 — Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre

Apr. 11 — Laval, Quebec, Canada @ Place Bell