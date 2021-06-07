Judas Priest Announce Rescheduled 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Judas Priest have announced their rescheduled tour dates for 2021. With Sabaton as their support act, Judas Priest will celebrate 50 heavy metal years this fall in North America.

“Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!” Rob Halford says. “Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine, adds Glenn Tipton. "Celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years!!”

Ian Hill continues, “After the horrific year of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!”

Tickets for these dates will go on sale June 11 at 10AM local time.

Judas Priest 2021 North American Tour Dates:

9/08/2021 - Reading, PA Santander Arena*

9/09/2021 - Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*+

9/11/2021 - Orlando, FL Central Florida Fairgrounds^#

9/13/2021 - Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

9/14/2021 - Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater*

9/16/2021 - Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena*

9/17/2021 - Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre^

9/19/2021 - Detroit, MI Fox Theatre*

9/20/2021 - Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre*

9/22/2021 - Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre^

9/23/2021 - Minneapolis, MN The Armory*

9/25/2021 - Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

9/26/2021 - Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival^#

9/29/2021 - Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom^

9/30/2021 - West Valley City, UT Maverik Center*

10/02/2021 - Everett, WA Angel Of The Winds Arena*

10/03/2021 - Portland, OR Moda Center*

10/05/2021 - Oakland, CA Fox Theater^

10/06/2021 - Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater^

10/08/2021 - Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

10/09/2021 - Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/12/2021 - San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum^

10/13/2021 - Cedar Park, TX HEB Center Cedar Park^

10/15/2021 - Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/16/2021 - Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre^

10/19/2021 - Independence, MO Cable Dahmer Arena*

10/21/2021 - Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium*

10/22/2021 - Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

10/24/2021 - Charleston, WV Charleston Civic Center Coliseum*

10/25/2021 - Philadelphia, PA The Met*

10/27/2021 - Newark, NJ Prudential Center*

10/28/2021 - Oxon Hill, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/30/2021 - Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater^

10/31/2021 - Lowell, MA Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell*

11/02/2021 - Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre*

11/04/2021 - Laval, QC Place Bell*

11/05/2021 - Hamilton, ONT First Ontario Centre*

* new show

^ not a Live Nation event

# festival date

+ Sabaton not support on this date; support is TBD

2021 International Rock + Metal Festivals