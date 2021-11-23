Judas Priest to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of ‘Screaming for Vengeance’ With Sci-Fi Graphic Novel

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Judas Priest's best-selling album, Screaming for Vengeance, the metal legends have partnered with Z2 Comics to release an original, epic science fiction graphic novel and Loudwire has an exclusive first look at some deluxe edition art prints in addition to the glorious standard edition cover and more art pages.

The new graphic novel will be released in 2022 to coincide with four decades since Priest's historic album, which bore enduring hits such as "The Hellion/Electric Eye" and "You've Got Another Thing Comin'." And, it's loaded with other references to the record as well, including the monstrous 'Hellion' beast from the original album cover.

A synopsis of the story provided in a press release states, "500 years from now, a ring of cities orbit high above the surface of a dead world, controlled by a ruling elite that maintains power through manipulation and brutality. When a naïve engineer inadvertently threatens the status quo with his vital scientific discovery… A BLOODSTONE... he is betrayed by those he trusted and cast out to the broken planet below. In the wreckage and desolation of a broken world where every day is a battle for survival, he must choose between accepting his new life in exile… or SCREAMING FOR VENGEANCE."

The Screaming for Vengeance graphic novel found Z2 and Judas Priest teaming with writers Rantz Hoseley (Comic Book Tattoo, The Heroin Diaries) and Neil Kleid (Savior) and artist Christopher Mitten (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.).

“I cannot overstate what an inspiration Judas Priest has been to me, personally," Began Hoseley. "I was already a fan of the band, when Screaming for Vengeance was released, but no one was ready for the impact it had. That incredible cover art? Those songs? That album became my daily soundtrack and creative fuel, to the point where I wore the cassette out in my car. To be able to contribute to a project inspired by these songs that mean so much to me? Well, that is an honor and a responsibility I take very seriously."

View some preview photos from the graphic novel directly below and, to pre-order, head here.

Judas Priest, Screaming for Vengeance Comic Book — Photos

